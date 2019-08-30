A building in the Heping Xinqu residential estate in Shenzhen’s Louhu district collapsed on Wednesday. Photo:Weibo
Shenzhen homeowners seize building collapse opportunity to make a quick profit, raise prices by 20 per cent
- Homeowners in Heping Xinqu residential estate raise prices by 20 per cent within a day of the building collapse in anticipation of the Shenzhen government redeveloping the 29-year-old estate
Topic | China property
Shenzhen is becoming increasingly important in Beijing’s plans to draw talent and international investment. Photo: Martin Chan
China using Shenzhen to hedge its bets and reduce reliance on Hong Kong as gateway to West, says long-time global markets adviser
- Beijing last week singled out Shenzhen for reforms to make it a model global city
- But if Beijing uses strong-arm tactics against private companies, it could drive multinationals to Singapore, says expert
Topic | Greater Bay Area
