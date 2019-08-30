Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter
- Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
- American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
Topic | Luxury in China
Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Causeway Bay retail landlord offers to cut rent by 44 per cent as Prada closes flagship store next year amid dwindling foot traffic
- Prada will close its 15,000-square foot store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street, for which it pays HK$9 million a month, when its seven-year lease expires in June 2020, according to its landlord Early Light Group
- Francis Choi Chee Ming, the Hong Kong toy billionaire and owner of Early Light, is amenable to cutting the rent at Plaza 2000 by 44 per cent, his spokesman said
Topic | Retailing
