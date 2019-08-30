Aerial drone view of the Olympian City residential buildings in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: Roy Issa
Prices of Hong Kong’s lived-in homes drop in July, in second straight month of retreat as public unrest, trade war continue to bite
- Prices decline 0.1 per cent in July
- In first seven months of the year, used home prices rose
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
