Blue Island in the Exuma Cays in the Bahamas is on sale for US$95 million. Photo: Handout
Got US$95 million? Bahamas’ largest private island with its own private jet and landing strip is on sale
- The 700-acre Blue Island in Exuma Cays comes with nearly 5km of white sandy beaches, a house and has its own customs and immigration facilities
- Cost of maintaining the island could be up to US$200,000 a year, depending on length of stay of owner or if it’s developed into a resort
Topic | International Property
