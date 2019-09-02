Residential and commercial buildings in Xiamen, China. Chinese builders have been slammed by a host of headwinds, including a falling yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
Weakening yuan piles pressure on highly indebted Chinese property developers
- The yuan, which has depreciated by 3.84 per cent in August, is bound to hurt mainland developers that have US$19.3 billion of offshore debt maturing in the 12 months to July 2020
- Foreign currency debt now accounts for 25 per cent of Chinese developers’ total debt, up from 20 per cent at the end of June 2018, according to Moody’s
Topic | China property
Residential and commercial buildings in Xiamen, China. Chinese builders have been slammed by a host of headwinds, including a falling yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Last year, the housing sector reported sales totalling US$1.8 trillion, or seven times the property transaction volume in the US. Photo: Roy Issa
Country Garden among property developers reporting slowdown in half-yearly profit, as era of ‘skyrocketing’ growth ends
- Interim profit at Country Garden rises by 23.4 per cent, well below the 80.2 per cent increase reported in 2018
- Developers are struggling with thin profits, promotion and marketing costs, analyst says
Topic | China property
Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Last year, the housing sector reported sales totalling US$1.8 trillion, or seven times the property transaction volume in the US. Photo: Roy Issa