The roots of Hong Kong’s entangled ties between business and politics can be traced to the city’s colonial history. Illustration: SCMP
Developers’ cosy ties with politics may explain Hong Kong’s biggest woe: widening income gap in the least affordable city on earth
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, South China Morning Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this latest instalment, the Post looks at the cosy ties between Hong Kong’s business elites and politics in the city and in Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong economy
