Visitors look at Shenzhen from an observation deck in the city. The CMC Reit portfolio will initially comprise five properties in the city’s Shekou subdistrict. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Greater Bay Area’ reit files documentation for US$800 million Hong Kong IPO
- If successfully launched, CMC Reit will be first such trust to list in Hong Kong in over five years
- The total appraised value of portfolio properties stood at 6.5 billion yuan as of June 30
Topic | IPO
