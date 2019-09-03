Channels

Hong Kong has been rocked by three months of protests that have often erupted into violent clashes with police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Citic launches new project in Ma On Shan at 20 per cent below rivals as protests send home sales spiralling to year-low

  • The builder launched its The Entrance project in Ma On Shan at 20 per cent below the price of similar properties in the same area
  • Home sales dropped to 4,084 in August, the lowest of the year, new data from the Land Registry show
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 6:52pm, 3 Sep, 2019


In an internal memo, Cathay Pacific has asked its staff to speak up and be whistle-blowers to ensure the company’s culture of compliance is upheld. Photo: EPA
Politics

Cathay Pacific whistle-blowing policy urging staff to ‘speak up’ under spotlight as Hong Kong employees fear possible reprisals for support of anti-government protests

  • Policy, updated in May 2019, tells staff to report anonymously if they suspect a breach of code of conduct or the law, or have concerns about serious wrongdoing
  • Company says recent firings not taken ‘lightly’ and involve senior leadership decision in the best interest of the firm
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 7:32pm, 29 Aug, 2019


