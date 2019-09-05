Visitors looking at building models at a real estate and home decorations expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian province on November 16, 2012. Photo: Xinhua
Home prices in some unlikely Chinese cities now rival London, after a four-year boom in residential property
- A four-year property boom in China has elevated a collection of little-known cities and turned them into real estate gold
- While that’s been great news for speculators, it’s raising concern about whether China’s educated middle-class is quickly being priced out of these so-called second-tier cities
Topic | China property
Visitors looking at building models at a real estate and home decorations expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian province on November 16, 2012. Photo: Xinhua