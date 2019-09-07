Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, pictured in October 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Shenzhen, a blueprint for Chinese cities, must abandon Hong Kong’s property model, warns China’s ‘godfather of real estate’ Meng Xiaosu
- Meng Xiaosu, who spearheaded China’s property reform policies in the 1990s, said flawed property policies were the root of many of Hong Kong’s social ills
- The government of Shenzhen took the idea of selling land-use rights to developers through auctions from Hong Kong
Topic | China property
Allan Zeman (second left), chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, Witman Hung (second right), principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority and Tony Verb (right), co-founder and partner at GreaterBay Venture & Advisors, take part in a panel discussion titled ‘The competition conundrum’, at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference, on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Enough opportunities for Hong Kong’s youth in Greater Bay Area, but it’s not the answer to the city’s problems, says Allan Zeman
- Beijing needs one country, two systems as it has worked well so far, Allan Zeman says at the China Conference
- Other participants in the panel discussion also say that Hong Kong’s youth must not be forced to seek work in the mainland
Topic | Greater Bay Area
