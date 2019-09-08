Channels

Potential buyers line up for Wing Tai's Oma Oma units at Landmark East, Kwun Tong on September 8. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Business

Sales flop at residential project in Tuen Mun – the latest worrying sign of pressure on property market amid protests

  • Only 19 per cent of units put up for sale at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Oma development in Tuen Mun sold on Sunday, sources said
  • Index on Friday showed that prices for lived-in homes dropped 1.34 per cent for the week ending September 1
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Updated: 5:50pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Buyers queue for Wheelock’s Marini development in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Wheelock reports brisk sales of Marini flats as developer shifts property launch to avoid Hong Kong’s protest-filled weekends

  • 435 units out of the 500 on offer sold on Friday
  • Buyers undeterred by protests in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Updated: 11:31am, 31 Aug, 2019

