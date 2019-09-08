A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 20, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Chinese traders snap up US$7.5 billion worth of cheaper Hong Kong shares of dual-listed companies in busy August
- Inflow through the southbound Stock Connect was the third highest month on record
- Mainland companies’ strong earnings led to pricier A shares in domestic stock markets
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 20, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Veterinarians in Central on August 30 draw attention to the suffering caused to pets by the use of tear gas on protesters. Their mobile phones – used to shine a light to express solidarity – were in all likelihood juiced up via electricity providers CLP Holdings or Hong Kong Electric. Photo: Winson Wong
Even protesters use the services of ‘protest-resistant’ utilities stocks, making them a defensive investment option, analysts say
- Just about everyone showers, uses electricity and goes on the internet – even protesters
- Utilities tend to be big dividend payers and immune to trade war, adding to their attractiveness
Topic | Investing
Veterinarians in Central on August 30 draw attention to the suffering caused to pets by the use of tear gas on protesters. Their mobile phones – used to shine a light to express solidarity – were in all likelihood juiced up via electricity providers CLP Holdings or Hong Kong Electric. Photo: Winson Wong