A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 20, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Business

Chinese traders snap up US$7.5 billion worth of cheaper Hong Kong shares of dual-listed companies in busy August

  • Inflow through the southbound Stock Connect was the third highest month on record
  • Mainland companies’ strong earnings led to pricier A shares in domestic stock markets
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:30pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Veterinarians in Central on August 30 draw attention to the suffering caused to pets by the use of tear gas on protesters. Their mobile phones – used to shine a light to express solidarity – were in all likelihood juiced up via electricity providers CLP Holdings or Hong Kong Electric. Photo: Winson Wong
Markets & Investing

Even protesters use the services of ‘protest-resistant’ utilities stocks, making them a defensive investment option, analysts say

  • Just about everyone showers, uses electricity and goes on the internet – even protesters
  • Utilities tend to be big dividend payers and immune to trade war, adding to their attractiveness
Topic |   Investing
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 1:45pm, 8 Sep, 2019

