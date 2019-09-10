A top down view of a crowded road intersection in the Sanur area of Denpasar city in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
Bali beckons as Indonesia makes it cheaper for overseas investors to buy expensive houses by raising luxury tax threshold
- Luxury tax of 20 per cent now applies on purchases of property worth 30 billion rupiah from 20 billion rupiah previously
Topic | Indonesia
