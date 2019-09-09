Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prospective buyers look at a model of Country Gardens’ Forest City at a showroom in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Business

Malaysia’s Forest City to handover more than 20,000 residential units this year as it unveils new golf course

  • To date, investments into Forest City, a project comprising four man-made islands total more than 17 billion ringgit (US$4 billion)
Topic |   International Property
EdgeProp

EdgeProp  

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prospective buyers look at a model of Country Gardens’ Forest City at a showroom in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.