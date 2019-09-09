Prospective buyers look at a model of Country Gardens’ Forest City at a showroom in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Forest City to handover more than 20,000 residential units this year as it unveils new golf course
- To date, investments into Forest City, a project comprising four man-made islands total more than 17 billion ringgit (US$4 billion)
Topic | International Property
Prospective buyers look at a model of Country Gardens’ Forest City at a showroom in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters