Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protesters setting fire to obstruct the road on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok district on 3 August 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Lived-in home prices in Hong Kong’s battlefield districts suffer the biggest declines as protest rallies extend into their 14th week

  • The prices of lived-in homes near the Olympic subway station in western Mong Kok district, the scene of clashes between protesters and police, have declined the most since June
  • Prices in the area dropped by between 8 and 10 per cent in August, with prices in the Central Park flats plummeting by 24.3 per cent between June and July, while Island Harbourview fell 11.9 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:00am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protesters setting fire to obstruct the road on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok district on 3 August 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
An R One Space co-working space in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

Will Hong Kong protests, US-China trade war come to the rescue of city’s oversupplied co-working spaces sector?

  • Sector has cut access rates, increased rent-free periods to attract customers
  • Co-working may become ‘wildly popular’ as firms seek flexibility in current economic climate, operator says
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:03pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An R One Space co-working space in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.