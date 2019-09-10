Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protesters setting fire to obstruct the road on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok district on 3 August 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Lived-in home prices in Hong Kong’s battlefield districts suffer the biggest declines as protest rallies extend into their 14th week
- The prices of lived-in homes near the Olympic subway station in western Mong Kok district, the scene of clashes between protesters and police, have declined the most since June
- Prices in the area dropped by between 8 and 10 per cent in August, with prices in the Central Park flats plummeting by 24.3 per cent between June and July, while Island Harbourview fell 11.9 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
An R One Space co-working space in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Handout
Will Hong Kong protests, US-China trade war come to the rescue of city’s oversupplied co-working spaces sector?
- Sector has cut access rates, increased rent-free periods to attract customers
- Co-working may become ‘wildly popular’ as firms seek flexibility in current economic climate, operator says
