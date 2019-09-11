Analysts see retail rents in Russell Street, pictured, falling by up to 30 per cent this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
With Prada out, can Hong Kong’s Russell Street outshine Fifth Avenue or Champs-Élysées as the world’s costliest retail strip?
- Early Light Group, the landlord of Plaza 2000, is willing to cut rent by 44 per cent for the next tenant
- Market observers expect overall rents in Russell Street to fall by up to 30 per cent as social unrest has dampened the overall spending mood, particularly for luxury goods
Topic | Retail properties
Analysts see retail rents in Russell Street, pictured, falling by up to 30 per cent this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong businesses are facing an economic slowdown amid escalating social unrest caused by anti-government protests and uncertainty from the US-China trade war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Businesses welcome Hong Kong government relief measures to help ride out economic downturn but retail sector and tenants of private landlords feel left out
- Many businesses will benefit from fees and charges being waived for one year, while others will get rent cuts for six months
- Retailers say measures don’t do enough to address their plight
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong businesses are facing an economic slowdown amid escalating social unrest caused by anti-government protests and uncertainty from the US-China trade war. Photo: EPA-EFE