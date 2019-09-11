Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Luxury houses on The Peak in Hong Kong as of 7 August 2014. Photo: SCMP
Business

Rental charges at Hong Kong’s ultra-luxury abodes fall by 30 per cent as expatriates and mainland Chinese renters stay away

  • Three-storey town houses of around 3,000 square feet (279 square metres) at the South District and on The Peak are now available for between HK$150,000 and HK$200,000 per month, up to 30 per cent less than what they were three to four months ago, agents said
  • Other agents have noted declines of between 5 per cent and up to 7 per cent in rental charges
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:45am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Luxury houses on The Peak in Hong Kong as of 7 August 2014. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Get Nice Centre in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong commercial real estate may get new lease of life amid US-China trade war, protests from education providers

  • Get Nice Holdings is looking to rent 14-storey building to education providers only
  • But education firms cautious about location, budget, brokerage says
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Get Nice Centre in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.