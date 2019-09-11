Luxury houses on The Peak in Hong Kong as of 7 August 2014. Photo: SCMP
Rental charges at Hong Kong’s ultra-luxury abodes fall by 30 per cent as expatriates and mainland Chinese renters stay away
- Three-storey town houses of around 3,000 square feet (279 square metres) at the South District and on The Peak are now available for between HK$150,000 and HK$200,000 per month, up to 30 per cent less than what they were three to four months ago, agents said
- Other agents have noted declines of between 5 per cent and up to 7 per cent in rental charges
Topic | Hong Kong property
Get Nice Centre in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong commercial real estate may get new lease of life amid US-China trade war, protests from education providers
- Get Nice Holdings is looking to rent 14-storey building to education providers only
- But education firms cautious about location, budget, brokerage says
Topic | Hong Kong property
