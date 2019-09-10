Henderson Land will offer the old tenement building at 1-21 Whampoa Street in Hung Hom for compulsory en-bloc sale. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers looking to build on farmland, sites of old buildings as government reduces land available for private flats
- Last year, nine government sites originally earmarked for private flats were reallocated for public flats
- Shift to new options could help developers cut costs
