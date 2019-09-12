Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Wheelock’s new flats in Tseung Kwan O get tepid reception as protests keep chipping away at sentiment
- Slow day of sales for batch of flats at Marini, Grand Marini projects shows how political crisis is rapidly sapping appetite among buyers
The outlook for Hong Kong’s credit rating was also cut to negative from stable even after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced last week that the controversial extradition bill would be withdrawn. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong credit rating at risk of further downgrade if protests continue, Fitch warns
- Continued anti-government protests could further tarnish the city’s business environment, rule of law and government institutions, warn the ratings agency
- Last Friday, Fitch cut Hong Kong’s credit rating for the first time since 1995, trimming it by one notch to AA from AA+
