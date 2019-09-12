Channels

Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Wheelock’s new flats in Tseung Kwan O get tepid reception as protests keep chipping away at sentiment

  • Slow day of sales for batch of flats at Marini, Grand Marini projects shows how political crisis is rapidly sapping appetite among buyers
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Lam Ka-sing  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Sep, 2019

The outlook for Hong Kong’s credit rating was also cut to negative from stable even after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced last week that the controversial extradition bill would be withdrawn. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Economy

Hong Kong credit rating at risk of further downgrade if protests continue, Fitch warns

  • Continued anti-government protests could further tarnish the city’s business environment, rule of law and government institutions, warn the ratings agency
  • Last Friday, Fitch cut Hong Kong’s credit rating for the first time since 1995, trimming it by one notch to AA from AA+
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:55am, 11 Sep, 2019

