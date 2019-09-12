Chinese investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai benchmark closes at highest level in 10 weeks, as US delay in tariff hike cools tensions
- US president Trump’s decision to delay tariff hikes on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods fuelled hopes that a trade deal will be worked out
- Hang Seng Index slips, as HKEX is pounded after its bid for London Stock Exchange
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing falls hard after bid for London Stock Exchange
- Hong Kong dollar strengthens against USD on AB InBev's resumption of IPO
- MTR falls as it cancels traditional overnight service for Mid-Autumn Festival amid protests
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
