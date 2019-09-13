The flag of Hong Kong’s stock exchange flies next to the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong SAR flag, outside the exchange offices in the Central district of Hong Kong on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks up 6.3 per cent in first two weeks of September, as sentiment improves on eventual US-China trade deal
- Auto, financial stocks lead gains on Hang Seng
- HKEX closes up after investors initially fled on its bid to buy the London Stock Exchange
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
