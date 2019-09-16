A construction site in central Sydney. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which delivered back-to-back rate cuts in June and July, has its work cut out given the official cash rate is already at an all-time low of 1 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Australian property recovery fails to boost wider economy
- Australian economy is heading for 29th straight year of recession-free growth, but remains persistently weak
Topic | International Property
A construction site in central Sydney. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which delivered back-to-back rate cuts in June and July, has its work cut out given the official cash rate is already at an all-time low of 1 per cent. Photo: Reuters