A woman eats breakfast as a window cleaner works outside on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Ningbo. DBS Bank expects China’s market size to double to 900 billion yuan in the next 15 years, up from 450 billion yuan currently. Photo: AFP
China’s US$64 billion property management market ripe for consolidation as developers seek growth amid slowdown
- Hong Kong-listed property managers spent more than US$424 million on mergers and acquisitions last year, up from US$141.5 million in 2015
- DBS Bank expects China Resources Land, Shimao Property, Central China Real Estate and R&F Properties to spin off their property management arms
Topic | China property
