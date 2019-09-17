Farmland owned by companies linked to New World Development in Yuen Long, with Shenzhen’s Futian district at the back. The company holds 16 million sq ft of farmland, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. Photo: Roy Issa
Combination of Lands Resumption Ordinance, protests will adversely affect Hong Kong developers, analyst says
- Some of Hong Kong’s biggest private developers hold about 100 million sq ft in farmland, one of the easiest sources of new plots
- Henderson Land, city’s second-biggest developer, has the largest holding of 45 million sq ft
Henderson Land will offer the old tenement building at 1-21 Whampoa Street in Hung Hom for compulsory en-bloc sale. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers looking to build on farmland, sites of old buildings as government reduces land available for private flats
- Last year, nine government sites originally earmarked for private flats were reallocated for public flats
- Shift to new options could help developers cut costs
