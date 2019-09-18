General view of Russell street, Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on 18 September 2014.
Causeway Bay’s retail vacancy rate to soar, with one in 10 shops standing empty as Hong Kong’s street rallies enter their 15th week
- As many as 102 shops stood empty out of 1,087 in August in the district, or a vacancy rate of 9.4 per cent, according to data by the real estate agency Midland IC&I
- More than 600 shops may empty out by next year, according to forecast, putting hundreds of staff out of work
Topic | Retail properties
Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Causeway Bay retail landlord offers to cut rent by 44 per cent as Prada closes flagship store next year amid dwindling foot traffic
- Prada will close its 15,000-square foot store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street, for which it pays HK$9 million a month, when its seven-year lease expires in June 2020, according to its landlord Early Light Group
- Francis Choi Chee Ming, the Hong Kong toy billionaire and owner of Early Light, is amenable to cutting the rent at Plaza 2000 by 44 per cent, his spokesman said
Topic | Retailing
