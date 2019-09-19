The gross financial assets of Chinese households dropped by 3.4 per cent last year. Photo: AP
Financial assets held by Chinese households dropped last year for first time since 2000, Allianz says
- Mainland China drops three places to 34th in global ranking of richest countries by financial assets per capita
- Singapore, in third place, ranks as Asia’s richest country for the first time, replacing Japan
Topic | Banking & Finance
The gross financial assets of Chinese households dropped by 3.4 per cent last year. Photo: AP
Singapore has seen its lead over Hong Kong cut to just a whisker as the regional foreign-exchange trading hub. Photo: Reuters
Singapore woos banks in battle of Asia’s biggest currency hubs as it loses ground to Hong Kong
- Average daily trading in Singapore jumped 22 per cent to a record US$633 billion in April from the same period in 2016, just ahead of Hong Kong’s US$632 billion
- Singapore has enticed UBS, Citigroup, Standard Chartered and JPMorgan Chase in the past year to set up forex pricing and trading engines
Topic | Currencies
Singapore has seen its lead over Hong Kong cut to just a whisker as the regional foreign-exchange trading hub. Photo: Reuters