Protesters sit outside a closed real estate agent shop during a rally in Hong Kong on August 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Real estate professionals expect home prices, sales and rents to drop in next 12 months due to protests, survey finds

  • Gauge shows a huge swing in sentiment from June – when peaceful demonstrations kicked off
  • Protests are ‘the main catalyst cited as driving market pessimism,’ the Confidence Index finds
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:20pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Protesters sit outside a closed real estate agent shop during a rally in Hong Kong on August 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Pressure from Beijing, looming vacancy tax will force Hong Kong’s developers into faster and cheaper project launches, say analysts

  • The looming tax on unsold flats and a series of Chinese state-media commentaries citing unaffordable housing as a factor in the protests rocking Hong Kong have put the city’s developers under pressure, say analysts
  • Developers may price new projects at 10 to 20 per cent below the prevailing secondary market price, said Lung Siu-fung of CCB International Securities
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:13pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
