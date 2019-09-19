Protesters sit outside a closed real estate agent shop during a rally in Hong Kong on August 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Real estate professionals expect home prices, sales and rents to drop in next 12 months due to protests, survey finds
- Gauge shows a huge swing in sentiment from June – when peaceful demonstrations kicked off
- Protests are ‘the main catalyst cited as driving market pessimism,’ the Confidence Index finds
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protesters sit outside a closed real estate agent shop during a rally in Hong Kong on August 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Pressure from Beijing, looming vacancy tax will force Hong Kong’s developers into faster and cheaper project launches, say analysts
- The looming tax on unsold flats and a series of Chinese state-media commentaries citing unaffordable housing as a factor in the protests rocking Hong Kong have put the city’s developers under pressure, say analysts
- Developers may price new projects at 10 to 20 per cent below the prevailing secondary market price, said Lung Siu-fung of CCB International Securities
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong