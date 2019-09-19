Channels

The sales venue for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ The Cullinan West III project in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: Tory Ho
Business

Homebuyers snap up more than 90 per cent of Cullinan West III project after Sun Hung Kai offers steep discount

  • About 330 of the 352 flats on offer had been sold by 8pm, according to agents
  • More developers expected to offload flats before introduction of vacancy tax, now expected in January
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:17pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Cullinan West III (left) alongside the first two phases of the Sun Hung Kai Properties project. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong & China

Sun Hung Kai Properties bows to slumping market, pricing flats near protest-hit Sham Shui Po at 2017 rates

  • Hong Kong’s biggest developer has priced new flats at Cullinan West III in Nam Cheong at HK$21,722 (US$2,770) per sq ft, similar to a previous batch two years ago
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

