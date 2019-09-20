Area 4C Site 4, located near Hong Kong’s cruise terminal, offers full views of Victoria Harbour. Photo: Winson Wong
Abandoned HK$11.1 billion Kai Tak commercial plot has its wings clipped by protests, is back on market for 40 per cent less
- Hong Kong-based Goldin Financial Holdings abandoned site and forfeited HK$25 million deposit less than a month after winning the bid
- Hong Kong’s worst political crisis in decades has pushed analysts to cut valuations
Topic | Hong Kong property
Area 4C Site 4, located near Hong Kong’s cruise terminal, offers full views of Victoria Harbour. Photo: Winson Wong