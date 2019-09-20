Channels

An aerial view of the Victoria Harbour residential property project developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in North Point. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Sun Hung Kai raises price of Victoria Harbour flats by up to HK$1.5 million, shrugs off Beijing’s rebuke on unaffordable housing

  • Hong Kong’s biggest developer increased the price of six flats at the luxury housing project in North Point by up to 7 per cent from the previous announcement
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:33pm, 20 Sep, 2019

An aerial view of the Victoria Harbour residential property project developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in North Point. Photo: Roy Issa
The sales venue for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ The Cullinan West III project in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: Tory Ho
Business

Sun Hung Kai’s Cullinan West III project nearly sold out after homebuyers take advantage of steep discount

  • Of the 352 flats on offer, 351 sold on Thursday, according to agents
  • More developers expected to offload flats before introduction of vacancy tax, now expected in January
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 Sep, 2019

The sales venue for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ The Cullinan West III project in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: Tory Ho
