An aerial view of the Victoria Harbour residential property project developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, in North Point. Photo: Roy Issa
Sun Hung Kai raises price of Victoria Harbour flats by up to HK$1.5 million, shrugs off Beijing’s rebuke on unaffordable housing
- Hong Kong’s biggest developer increased the price of six flats at the luxury housing project in North Point by up to 7 per cent from the previous announcement
Topic | Hong Kong property
The sales venue for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ The Cullinan West III project in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: Tory Ho
Sun Hung Kai’s Cullinan West III project nearly sold out after homebuyers take advantage of steep discount
- Of the 352 flats on offer, 351 sold on Thursday, according to agents
- More developers expected to offload flats before introduction of vacancy tax, now expected in January
Topic | Hong Kong property
