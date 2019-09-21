Some shops at Pacific Place had to shut down early during weekend protests. Photo: K Y Cheng
Swire becomes first Hong Kong developer to offer relief, lowers rents temporarily at Pacific Place in protest-hit Admiralty
- ‘Temporary rental adjustments’ are being made on a case-by-case basis, Swire Properties says
- Retailers likely to continue to face a challenging business environment ahead, JLL says
Boy band’s Got7’s concerts on August 31 and September 1 were postponed. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: fans singing the blues as K-pop stars and other big-name acts give city a miss
- More than 50 cultural or entertainment events and exhibitions have been called off or postponed, leaving fans disappointed and organisers counting their losses
- With disruptions at airport, MTR stations and shopping malls making the news internationally, visitor arrivals have tumbled 40 per cent year on year
