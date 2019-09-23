Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world’s most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here’s why
Hong Kong
China
Asia
World
Business
Economy
Tech
Sport
Channels
SCMP Editorials
Opinion
Harry's View
Letters
Cliff Buddle
Bernice Chan
Robert Delaney
Cary Huang
Yonden Lhatoo
Alex Lo
Tammy Tam
Luisa Tam
Wang Xiangwei
Ian Young
Politics
Economics
People
Health & Environment
Lifestyle & Culture
Explained
Fashion & Beauty
Travel & Leisure
Family & Relationships
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Gadgets