Sun Hung Kai Properties has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing in Hung Shui Kiu, pictured, and in the northern New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa
Sun Hung Kai, Hong Kong’s largest developer, to only accept Lands Resumption Ordinance for plots already zoned for public housing
- Company opposed to government taking back plots set aside for private residential and commercial use, as well as land that has not been zoned yet
- SHKP has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing
Topic | Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai Properties has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing in Hung Shui Kiu, pictured, and in the northern New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world’s most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here’s why
- Land premium and stamp duties are projected to make up 33 per cent, or more than HK$197 billion, of the Hong Kong government’s income in the financial year that began on April 1
- The cost of land makes up between 60 per cent and 70 per cent of the total cost of a typical residential property project in Hong Kong, more than double the proportion in Singapore
Topic | Hong Kong housing
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.