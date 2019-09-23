Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing in Hung Shui Kiu, pictured, and in the northern New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Sun Hung Kai, Hong Kong’s largest developer, to only accept Lands Resumption Ordinance for plots already zoned for public housing

  • Company opposed to government taking back plots set aside for private residential and commercial use, as well as land that has not been zoned yet
  • SHKP has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing
Topic |   Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:48am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties has five to seven plots in areas already zoned for subsidised housing in Hung Shui Kiu, pictured, and in the northern New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
Business

Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world’s most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here’s why

  • Land premium and stamp duties are projected to make up 33 per cent, or more than HK$197 billion, of the Hong Kong government’s income in the financial year that began on April 1
  • The cost of land makes up between 60 per cent and 70 per cent of the total cost of a typical residential property project in Hong Kong, more than double the proportion in Singapore
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Peggy Sito  

Eugene Tang  

Updated: 8:22am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.