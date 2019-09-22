Flats at The Aurora in Tsuen Wan have sold well during three consecutive weekend sales. Photo: Roy Issa
Latest batch of flats at The Aurora in Tsuen Wan snapped up as interest-rate cut attracts first-time buyers
- Billion Development sold 145 of the 172 apartments in the third batch at the project, on the western side of the New Territories
- Studios and one-bedroom flats were most in demand, according to Sammy Po of Midland Realty, indicating strong demand from first-time buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s owners raise home prices, hot on the heels of Carrie Lam withdrawing city’s controversial extradition bill
- Six listings for residential property increased their asking prices by between HK$100,000 and HK$300,000, or between 1.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent
- It may take two months for the news to yield a significant improvement in market sentiment, says John Lam, a property analyst at UBS
