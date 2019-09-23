Pastel-coloured residential apartment blocks in the Marvila district of Lisbon. Portugal offers residence permits in return for a minimum €500,000 investment. Photo: Bloomberg
Portugal, Europe’s hottest property market, is becoming increasingly unaffordable for locals
- Foreign investors have pumped €4.3 billion into Portuguese real estate through a residency programme since it began in 2012
- Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva calls such programmes a ‘sovereign right’
