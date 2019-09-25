Visitors at the Merlion park in Singapore on August 13, 2019. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s home sales soar in one of the world’s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
- Up to 140 super luxury homes, those priced at more than S$8 million were sold to foreigners in the second quarter
- Foreigners are subject to a 20 per cent buyer’s stamp duty
Topic | Property policies
A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
How bad is it in Hong Kong? Depends where you are when asked, Singapore business survey finds
- A survey of 120 American companies in Singapore found that those with a presence in Hong Kong are less concerned about the ongoing protests than those not operating in the city
- But a majority of those surveyed said the protests may affect future investment decisions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
