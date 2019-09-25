Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors at the Merlion park in Singapore on August 13, 2019. Photo: AFP
Business

Singapore’s home sales soar in one of the world’s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors

  • Up to 140 super luxury homes, those priced at more than S$8 million were sold to foreigners in the second quarter
  • Foreigners are subject to a 20 per cent buyer’s stamp duty
Topic |   Property policies
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:06am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors at the Merlion park in Singapore on August 13, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
Economics

How bad is it in Hong Kong? Depends where you are when asked, Singapore business survey finds

  • A survey of 120 American companies in Singapore found that those with a presence in Hong Kong are less concerned about the ongoing protests than those not operating in the city
  • But a majority of those surveyed said the protests may affect future investment decisions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:48am, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A flight takes off with Hong Kong in the background. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.