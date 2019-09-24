Channels

The plot, near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, is the largest allocated for hotels and exhibition purposes in Zhuhai in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Zhuhai announces tender for plot near Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, with bidding to start at US$793 million

  • Zhuhai betting on increase in business travel in Greater Bay Area, Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal says
  • Hong Kong developers such as New World Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties may take part
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 5:30pm, 24 Sep, 2019


