Anti-government protesters start a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on September 22. Photo: Edmond So
Number of Hongkongers expecting home prices to fall doubles, Citi survey shows, as political crisis darkens the mood
- Citi survey finds 56 per cent of Hongkongers see home prices falling in the next year, compared with 28 per cent before protests began
- Almost 70 per cent of respondents thought it was a ‘bad or terrible time to purchase’ a home now in the world’s most expensive housing market
Topic | Hong Kong property
Anti-government protesters start a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on September 22. Photo: Edmond So
An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s owners raise home prices, hot on the heels of Carrie Lam withdrawing city’s controversial extradition bill
- Six listings for residential property increased their asking prices by between HK$100,000 and HK$300,000, or between 1.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent
- It may take two months for the news to yield a significant improvement in market sentiment, says John Lam, a property analyst at UBS
Topic | Hong Kong property
An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang