Anti-government protesters start a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on September 22. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Number of Hongkongers expecting home prices to fall doubles, Citi survey shows, as political crisis darkens the mood

  • Citi survey finds 56 per cent of Hongkongers see home prices falling in the next year, compared with 28 per cent before protests began
  • Almost 70 per cent of respondents thought it was a ‘bad or terrible time to purchase’ a home now in the world’s most expensive housing market
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 6:30pm, 24 Sep, 2019

An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s owners raise home prices, hot on the heels of Carrie Lam withdrawing city’s controversial extradition bill

  • Six listings for residential property increased their asking prices by between HK$100,000 and HK$300,000, or between 1.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent
  • It may take two months for the news to yield a significant improvement in market sentiment, says John Lam, a property analyst at UBS
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:50am, 6 Sep, 2019

