Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xu Jiayin, second right, the billionaire chairman and founder of China Evergrande, during his visit to the construction site of the company’s new headquarters in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Photo: Handout
Business

Xu Jiayin, chairman of cash-strapped developer Evergrande makes public appearances, quashing speculation he can’t move freely

  • There was speculation on Chinese social media that country’s third richest man is banned from leaving the country
  • Xu visits site of new headquarters in Shenzhen, property development in Hong Kong
Topic |   China property
Pearl Lee

Pearl Lee  

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xu Jiayin, second right, the billionaire chairman and founder of China Evergrande, during his visit to the construction site of the company’s new headquarters in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.