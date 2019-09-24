Xu Jiayin, second right, the billionaire chairman and founder of China Evergrande, during his visit to the construction site of the company’s new headquarters in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Photo: Handout
Xu Jiayin, chairman of cash-strapped developer Evergrande makes public appearances, quashing speculation he can’t move freely
- There was speculation on Chinese social media that country’s third richest man is banned from leaving the country
- Xu visits site of new headquarters in Shenzhen, property development in Hong Kong
