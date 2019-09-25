The Forever 21 shop in Mong Kok had the shutters down on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Embattled fashion retailer Forever 21 closes 19,200 sq ft store – its last – in Hong Kong as protests take a toll on sales
- The American fast-fashion chain has closed its Mong Kok store, pulling down the curtain on eight years in Hong Kong
- The city’s massive protest rallies, now in their fourth month, have often targeted Hong Kong’s main shopping districts
Topic | Retail properties
Adversely affected by the ongoing protests, Hong Kong’s hotels have adopted an array of measures to boost business. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong hotels look for ways to boost business affected by anti-government protests ahead of predictions for a bleak holiday season
- Initiatives to stay afloat amid tough times include cutting prices, selling ‘staycation’ offers, promoting dining and asking staff to take unpaid leave
- But experts feel these will not help the industry much as problem lies with reduced travel demand due to ongoing social unrest, rather than pricing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
