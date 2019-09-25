Vast swathes of farmland hoarded by Hong Kong’s developers are often blamed for the city’s sky-high property prices. Photo: Roy Issa
New World Development donates 3 million square feet of farmland to ease Hong Kong’s housing crisis
- The donation comes two weeks after Chinese state-owned media said unaffordable housing was to blame for the protests that have rocked Hong Kong for 16 weeks now
Topic | Hong Kong property
Vast swathes of farmland hoarded by Hong Kong’s developers are often blamed for the city’s sky-high property prices. Photo: Roy Issa
The roots of Hong Kong’s entangled ties between business and politics can be traced to the city’s colonial history. Illustration: SCMP
Developers’ cosy ties with politics may explain Hong Kong’s biggest woe: widening income gap in the least affordable city on earth
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, South China Morning Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this latest instalment, the Post looks at the cosy ties between Hong Kong’s business elites and politics in the city and in Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The roots of Hong Kong’s entangled ties between business and politics can be traced to the city’s colonial history. Illustration: SCMP