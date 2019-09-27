The decline in mega-sized funding rounds has coincided with the US-China trade war, which has dampened sentiment and made investors think twice before they close a deal. Photo: Xinhua
China’s cash-starved unicorns face a bleak winter, as slumping equity markets give venture capital investors the chills
- Disappointing IPO valuations, dismal share prices are hurting venture capital investors’ returns – and their interest in making mega funding rounds in private companies
- Investors focused on late-stage companies have slowed mega-sized funding to Chinese tech companies, by as much as 89 per cent during first half
Topic | Venture capital market
