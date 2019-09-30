Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

With two of Hong Kong’s four biggest landowners giving up some of their land holdings toward public housing, has the city reached a turning point? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Business

Can Hong Kong break the stranglehold of the city’s biggest developers on land reserves?

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
  • In this fourth instalment, we examine how sprawling family-run conglomerates have benefited from restricted land supply, and how that might be on the verge of change
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 11:31am, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

With two of Hong Kong’s four biggest landowners giving up some of their land holdings toward public housing, has the city reached a turning point? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
Business

Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world’s most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here’s why

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society.
  • In this first instalment, we examine how the issue of high land prices is linked to government financing and the low-tax environment.
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Peggy Sito  

Eugene Tang  

Updated: 11:49pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.