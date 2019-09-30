With two of Hong Kong’s four biggest landowners giving up some of their land holdings toward public housing, has the city reached a turning point? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Can Hong Kong break the stranglehold of the city’s biggest developers on land reserves?
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
- In this fourth instalment, we examine how sprawling family-run conglomerates have benefited from restricted land supply, and how that might be on the verge of change
Topic | Hong Kong housing
With two of Hong Kong’s four biggest landowners giving up some of their land holdings toward public housing, has the city reached a turning point? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.
Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world’s most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here’s why
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society.
- In this first instalment, we examine how the issue of high land prices is linked to government financing and the low-tax environment.
Topic | Hong Kong housing
How Hong Kong’s housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city’s finances and low taxes.