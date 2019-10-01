Aerial drone shot of Long Keng Village in Sai Kung. An industry veteran is proposing that the government set aside 1 per cent of its green cover to build affordable public housing. Photo: Roy Issa
Property executive who has sold US$14 billion worth of homes over the past 20 years now has a plan to solve Hong Kong’s housing crisis
- Robert Lee Chi-hong’s plan calls for the Hong Kong government to allocate 1 per cent of its green belt to build a satellite town of 500,000 affordable homes quickly.
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices see steepest decline of the year as protests, trade war persist
- The price index for lived-in homes in August slumped 1.4 per cent to 389.8, a third successive monthly fall
- Analysts see worse to come as the pro-democracy rallies engulfing the city show no sign of abating
Topic | Hong Kong property
