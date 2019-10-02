Channels

Social housing segment is one investment scheme whereby foreigners can be granted the right to live and work in Ireland. Photo: Handout
Business

Hongkongers' record-high immigration inquiries amid growing unrest prompt Irish developer to set up shop in city

  • Dublin offers four options under the Immigrant Investor Programme for those seeking to live and work in Ireland
  • Irish developer Bartra Capital sets up shop in Hong Kong following record-high inquiries it received from Hongkongers about the immigration scheme
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 9:23am, 2 Oct, 2019

Social housing segment is one investment scheme whereby foreigners can be granted the right to live and work in Ireland. Photo: Handout
A top down view of a crowded road intersection in the Sanur area of Denpasar city in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Bali beckons as Indonesia makes it cheaper for overseas investors to buy expensive houses by raising luxury tax threshold

  • Luxury tax of 20 per cent now applies on purchases of property worth 30 billion rupiah from 20 billion rupiah previously
Topic | Indonesia
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 7:29pm, 10 Sep, 2019

A top down view of a crowded road intersection in the Sanur area of Denpasar city in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
