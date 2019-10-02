Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shenzhen has become an increasingly attractive property market after Beijing designated the city as a new special economic zone on August 19. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Commercial flats in Shenzhen targeted by buyers from other Chinese cities betting on property appreciation in tech hub

  • Flats built on commercial land mean higher down payments and mortgage rates, longer holding periods before resale and higher facility fees
  • Shanghai investor buys 63 units worth 90 million yuan in one project
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen has become an increasingly attractive property market after Beijing designated the city as a new special economic zone on August 19. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.