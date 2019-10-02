Shenzhen has become an increasingly attractive property market after Beijing designated the city as a new special economic zone on August 19. Photo: Bloomberg
Commercial flats in Shenzhen targeted by buyers from other Chinese cities betting on property appreciation in tech hub
- Flats built on commercial land mean higher down payments and mortgage rates, longer holding periods before resale and higher facility fees
- Shanghai investor buys 63 units worth 90 million yuan in one project
Topic | China property
Shenzhen has become an increasingly attractive property market after Beijing designated the city as a new special economic zone on August 19. Photo: Bloomberg