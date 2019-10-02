An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport, as anti-government protesters plan to disrupt transport services to the airport, on September 1, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland tourists skip Hong Kong for Singapore as city misses out on golden week bonanza
- Analysts say Singapore is reaping the rewards of long term planning and investment
- Hong Kong’s tourism industry will take at least two years to recover after the situation in the city returns to normal, says lawmaker
Anti-government protesters use fire extinguisher in Tsing Yi Station on 22 September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates reach US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests
- At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
- Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
