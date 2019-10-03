Channels

Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

Hong Kong’s desperate homeowners slash prices by 20 per cent after unprecedented violence on National Day

  • Market observer says Tuesday’s violence had definitely prompted sellers to lower prices
  • Overall property transactions in Hong Kong fell 14 per cent month on month to a three-year low of HK$36.4 billion in September, according to Midland Realty
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Oct, 2019

Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices see steepest decline of the year as protests, trade war persist

  • The price index for lived-in homes in August slumped 1.4 per cent to 389.8, a third successive monthly fall
  • Analysts see worse to come as the pro-democracy rallies engulfing the city show no sign of abating
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:03pm, 30 Sep, 2019

