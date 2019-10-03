Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s desperate homeowners slash prices by 20 per cent after unprecedented violence on National Day
- Market observer says Tuesday’s violence had definitely prompted sellers to lower prices
- Overall property transactions in Hong Kong fell 14 per cent month on month to a three-year low of HK$36.4 billion in September, according to Midland Realty
Topic | Hong Kong property
Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices see steepest decline of the year as protests, trade war persist
- The price index for lived-in homes in August slumped 1.4 per cent to 389.8, a third successive monthly fall
- Analysts see worse to come as the pro-democracy rallies engulfing the city show no sign of abating
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters