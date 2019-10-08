Shops in Causeway Bay closed early after protesters rallied against a new anti-face mask law on Friday, October 4. Photo: Roy Issa
Short-term leases for street-level shops in Hong Kong could become the norm if there is no let-up in protests, Knight Frank says
- Short-term leases first emerged around mid-July, when pressure was first felt by retailers, Knight Frank says
- Landlords commonly require that tenants sign two to three-year leases, with an option of renewal
Office rents in Admiralty fell in the third quarter where large scale protests against the now-withdrawn extradition have been taking place since June. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests weigh on office market as available space in Central rises to 14-year high, rents fall 3.2 per cent
- Third-quarter office rents in Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan saw the biggest quarterly drop since 2012, Cushman & Wakefield says
- Rentals in core areas for office space are likely to continue to decline over the coming months
