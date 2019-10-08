Home sales in Beijing were way down on the same period in previous years. Photo: Reuters
‘Golden week’ property sales plunge in major Chinese cities amid slowing economy, tight mortgage conditions
- Sales of new homes in Beijing dropped to their lowest level since 2014 during the week following the National Day holiday
- The seven-day holiday is traditionally a peak period for home sales
Topic | China property
Home sales in Beijing were way down on the same period in previous years. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese developers and hardware companies were the day’s biggest gainers in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
Utilities, property heavyweights drag Hang Seng Index to one-month low
- Markets recover slightly after Hong Kong leader says city not in state of emergency
- Budweiser rises 3 per cent, ends debut trading week with market cap of HK$403 billion
Topic | Stocks
Mainland Chinese developers and hardware companies were the day’s biggest gainers in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP